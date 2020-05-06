Gov't Kicks Off Eased Social Distancing Guidelines on Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Baseball season finally opened in Korea on Tuesday, ushering with it a new phase in the government’s social distancing campaign. While fans weren’t allowed into the ballpark for the first matchup, they will be soon inline with the new distancing in daily life guidelines that were implemented on Wednesday.Park Jong-hong has more.Report: While baseball fans around the country rejoiced on Tuesday with Opening Day finally arriving, it wasn’t quite the same.After being delayed over a month, the Korea Baseball Organization’s first game of the season was played in an empty stadium. Fans could watch, but only on TV.However, with the drop in COVID-19 cases, the government has announced a new, relaxed set of guidelines - beginning Wednesday - hoping to transition Korea into what it calls distancing in daily life.Gatherings and events will be allowed again, though only under the condition that they follow quarantine guidelines. In addition, public facilities will resume operations in phases, beginning with national parks, galleries and museums.Fans will be allowed back into ballparks, however they will no longer be allowed to eat or come into physical contact with each other. Visitors to movie theaters and concerts will be required to sit one seat apart and in a zig-zag pattern.The exit from the strict, 45-day social distancing campaign is due to the low number of infections. Daily new cases have remained under 20 for 19 straight days since April 18.The daily figure fell to two on Tuesday, the lowest since February 18.Despite the relaxed guidelines, people still must abide by the five basic rules, which call for them to stay home when they feel ill, keep a distance of two meters from one another, wash hands frequently, wear face masks and ventilate indoor spaces regularly.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News