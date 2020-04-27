Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US Discuss Defense-Cost Sharing Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo have reportedly agreed to continue bilateral efforts to swiftly reach a new defense-cost sharing deal.According to a senior official at the Foreign Ministry, Kang and Pompeo exchanged opinions about the protracted negotiations on the Special Measures Agreement during their phone talks on Wednesday.The Seoul official, however, noted that the agreement was on the basic principle regarding mutual efforts and that little breakthrough will likely come out on the issue from the ministers' latest talks.The Foreign Ministry said the two also discussed COVID-19 with Pompeo congratulating Kang om Korea's successful general elections amid the outbreak, before calling for close cooperation and information-sharing on the virus.Kang noted the noticeable decline in the number of confirmed cases but added the government is keeping up its vigilance and calling for the public to thoroughly implement quarantine measures.