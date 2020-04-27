NIS Refutes Speculation Over Kim Jong-un's Health

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's intelligence agency formally refuted speculations over North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's health and assessed he did not undergo surgery or any procedure for cardiovascular disease.At a closed-door parliamentary intelligence committee meeting Wednesday, the National Intelligence Service(NIS) said Kim has been overseeing state affairs as usual, even when he was not in public.According to ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Kim Byung-kee, who attended the meeting, the NIS acknowledged, however, that the regime leader has drastically reduced his public activities, counting 17 so far this year, compared to the past average of 50 appearances.The spy agency also judged that Kim reduced such engagements to focus on domestic affairs, and did not rule out the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak in the North. Trade with China has dipped 91 percent recently due to protracted border shutdowns to thwart the outbreak.On the issue of nuclear development, the NIS said it hasn't picked up on any indication that the regime has resumed activity at its Yongbyon nuclear facility, Punggye-ri nuclear testing site or Tongchang-ri missile launching site.