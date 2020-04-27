S. Korea Seeks Foreign-Invested Companies' Help in Recovery from COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Industry Minister Sung Yun-mo sought foreign-invested companies' active participation in the country's path to recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic.At a meeting Wednesday with representatives from the American Chamber of Commerce, the European Chamber of Commerce and Seoul Japan Club, Sung said the socioeconomic structure involving investment, trade and the global value chain will change in the post-coronavirus era.The minister added that South Korea plans to turn the COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity.The business representatives praised South Korea's transparent and quick response to the virus, and pledged to commit all of their capacity towards the country's recovery.They also urged the government to allow foreign-invested companies to benefit from various state support, to ease entry restrictions and grant pre-approval for business people arriving in South Korea.