Unification Minister Visits DMZ Three Days after GP Shooting

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul visited the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) on Wednesday to discuss when to allow special tours to resume at the truce village of Panmunjeom.According to ministry spokesperson Yeo Sang-gi, a decision could be made on a specific date for the resumption of such trips after Minister Kim inspects the DMZ and border village.The ministry had planned to offer trips around Panmunjeom for members of families separated by the Korean War starting at the end of February on a trial basis. But the plan was put off due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Minister Kim also visited a guard post in Paju that had been dismantled in line with inter-Korean military agreements signed in September 2018, aimed at reducing tension and building trust.The trip came amid questions surrounding North Korea's shooting last Sunday of a separate South Korean guard post on the inter-Korean border. While some said the incident was accidental, others claimed it was a clear provocation.