Authorities Consider Allowing Fans to Attend Pro Sports Games in Phases

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities in South Korea are considering allowing fans to attend professional sports games in phases, as the country transitions from social distancing to daily quarantine.At a press briefing Wednesday, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said the decision will not be directly based on the government's crisis level or the number of daily infections in the country, but rather risk assessments of stadiums and on-site quarantine measures.After suspending games due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, professional sports organizations began the 2020 season, but without fans. The Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) season opened on Tuesday while the Korea Football Association(KFA) season is scheduled to open Friday.Sports competitions hosted by local governments are also set to open in phases, however, those involving students will be suspended until all grades return to school in early June.Cultural facilities, including 24 state-run museums and libraries, have also reopened under strict quarantine and distancing regulations.