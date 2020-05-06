Menu Content

State-Run Cultural, Arts Facilities Reopen amid Transition to Daily Quarantine

Write: 2020-05-06 15:38:40

Photo : YONHAP News

In line with South Korea's transition from social distancing to daily quarantine on Wednesday, state-run cultural and arts facilities, such as museums and galleries, reopened.

According to the central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters, 24 national museums, galleries and libraries that shut down starting from February 24 resumed operations.

The National Library of Korea and the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art have partially opened under strict quarantine regulations, including entry by reservation, limiting the number of people per time slot and allowing only individual tours.

Five state-run performance facilities and seven national artistic companies are also resuming activities, after designating a quarantine manager and setting up health checks and distancing rules.
