Lee Jae-yong Apologizes over Samsung Succession-Related Suspicions

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong issued a rare public apology on Wednesday over suspected improprieties regarding his leadership succession.Reading a statement at the company’s headquarters in Seoul, Lee said Samsung at times failed to live up to the people’s expectations in the process of growing into a top global company.The de-facto leader of Samsung Group conceded that the company caused disappointment and concern by not thoroughly abiding by laws and ethics, but did not elaborate. Lee vowed not to cause any more controversy surrounding the company’s succession process and promised not to hand over managerial rights to his children.He also apologized over issues regarding labor-management conflicts involving his company, saying he feels responsible for such incidents.Lee was initially expected to deliver an apology by April 11, but Samsung postponed it last month, citing an emergency business management system put in place to cope with the COVID-19 outbreak.Back in March, the tech giant’s compliance committee said many “disgraceful” incidents involving Samsung Group were linked with an alleged succession scheme for Lee, and advised the group heir to deliver an apology over those incidents within a month.