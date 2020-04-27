'Students with COVID-19 Symptoms to Receive Immediate Testing'

Photo : YONHAP News

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae promised on Wednesday that students who show up to school with COVID-19-related symptoms will immediately be sent to a nearby state-designated medical center for testing.Yoo gave her assurance while observing a mock drill held at a female high school in Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province. This comes a week before the planned physical reopening of schools across the country.The minister said initial guidelines that required students to be monitored at home for three to four days had been revised to instead arrange swift testing and treatment.The mock drill simulated the school’s response in case a student showed potential signs of COVID-19 such as high fever. The minister said her ministry would assess the results and try to complement related guidelines.On Monday, Yoo announced a timetable for schools to physically reopen, starting with high school seniors from Wednesday of next week.The move, which falls in line with the government's eased quarantine regime that took effect Wednesday, will also pave the way for all other primary and secondary school students to return to the classroom in phases on May 20, May 27 and June 1.