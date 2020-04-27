Menu Content

Samsung Group's Watchdog Committee to Assess Lee Jae-yong's Public Apology

Write: 2020-05-06 19:19:37Update: 2020-05-06 19:42:21

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Group’s internal watchdog, led by a former judge, plans to hold a meeting to assess the public apology Lee Jae-yong gave on Wednesday over succession-related suspicions. 

The seven-member Samsung compliance committee will likely review on Thursday whether the group’s de-facto leader properly handled the demand it delivered in March for him to issue an apology and come up with measures to improve Samsung's compliance culture. The committee may also issue follow-up advice if needed. 

The 51-year-old Samsung scion bowed his head before the public, conceding that Samsung caused disappointment and concerns at times by not thoroughly abiding by laws and ethics. 

He also vowed not to cause any more controversy surrounding the group’s leadership succession and made a surprising promise not to hand over to his children the rights to manage the business dynasty founded by his grandfather. 

Lee also apologized over issues regarding labor-management conflicts involving the group, and pledged to renounce a longstanding no-labor union policy.
