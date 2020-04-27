S. Korea's FX Reserves Rebound in April

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign exchange(FX) reserves rebounded nearly three-point-eight billion dollars in April after a sharp drop the previous month.According to the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the country's foreign exchange reserves came to 403-point-98 billion dollars at the end of April, up three-point-77 billion dollars from a month earlier.In March, the monthly figure marked the biggest drop since November 2008 due to increased fluctuations in exchange rates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The central bank attributed the rise in April to increased returns on its foreign assets.South Korea retained its position as the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign exchange reserves at the end of March, with China topping the list, followed by Japan and Switzerland.