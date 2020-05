Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea has started a vote on a merger with its satellite entity Together Citizens' Party.The online poll, which started at 6 a.m. on Thursday, will be held for 24 hours.The ruling party will decide on whether to merge with the satellite party by polling members who pay monthly party membership fees.If the members vote for the merger, the party plans to adopt and approve it by next Friday and report it to the National Election Commission.