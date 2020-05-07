S. Korea to Offer Financial Support to Temp Workers Hit by COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Thursday that the government will provide financial support for 930-thousand temporary workers hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak.The minister announced the plan while chairing an online meeting with economy-related ministers in Seoul.Hong said that last month, the government decided to create a job stabilization package worth one-point-five trillion won to provide an enhanced safety net for workers who are vulnerable to the economic fallout of the coronavirus.The minister said the government has produced a set of related plans, under which it will offer 500-thousand won per month for three months to about 930-thousand temporary or freelance workers facing financial difficulties amid the virus outbreak.The minister said the government plans to obtain the necessary funds by using 940 billion won from reserve funds and securing additional funds from a third supplementary budget.