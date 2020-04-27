USFK Maintains HPCON Charlie despite S. Korea's Eased Social Distancing

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) said on Wednesday it will maintain its current health protection level on COVID-19 despite South Korea's relaxing of social distancing guidelines.On Wednesday, South Korea ended its 45-day social distancing campaign and shifted to distancing in daily life amid a slowdown in the number of new COVID-19 cases.USFK said in a statement that while the current conditions in South Korea are heading in the right direction, it assessed that it is still too early to let down its guard as the risk and threat to the force remains.USFK has implemented Health Protection Condition Level Charlie, or HPCON Charlie, the third highest warning level in its five-tier system.USFK Commander Robert Abrams said that USFK will watch and see how South Korea's eased social distancing measures play out over the next week or so. If the current conditions are maintained, it will then move forward with relaxing its preventive measures as well, including lowering the warning level.