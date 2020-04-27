Menu Content

S. Korea Reports Fewer than 5 New COVID-19 Cases for 3rd Straight Day

2020-05-07

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported just four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the third straight day the country has reported fewer than five new cases and the 20th day it has reported fewer than 20.

Three of Thursday's four new cases were imported from overseas. One, however, has been classified as a community infection, the first in four days.

South Korea's total number of COVID-19 infections now stands at 10-thousand-810.

The country also reported an additional COVID-19-related death, bringing total fatalities to 256. Some 86 patients were released from isolation after making complete recoveries.

A total of 9-thousand-419 patients have been released after making recoveries so far. Another 1-thousand-135 are currently undergoing treatment.
