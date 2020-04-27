S. Korea's Top Diplomat Discusses COVID-19 Cooperation with Envoys

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held a video conference with South Korean envoys to international organizations on Wednesday to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.The Foreign Ministry said that ambassadors to the United Nations, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, UNESCO, Vienna and Geneva attended the conference.In the talks, Kang stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation and called on the envoys to actively engage in diplomacy so that South Korea's quarantine experience and strength in battling the virus can be reflected in multilateral cooperation.She urged the diplomats to use this opportunity to build a new model for cooperating with the international community. She then called for efforts to take advantage of the positive response South Korea has received from international organizations and turn it into a diplomatic asset.In the meeting, the envoys reported on COVID-19 responses by their respective organizations and on their plans to expand South Korea's contributions to global efforts in the fight against the virus.