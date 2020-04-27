Study Finds ASF Virus Entered S. Korea From China, Russia via N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

A state research agency assessed that South Korea was hit by African swine fever(ASF) when the virus entered the country from North Korea after spreading through Russia and China.The National Institute of Environmental Research under the Environment Ministry revealed on Thursday the interim findings of its probe into how the deadly animal disease entered the country. It cited that the genotype of the ASF virus found in South Korea was identical to the one that hit Russia and China.Though the genotype reported in North Korea has not been revealed internationally, the institute hypothesized that the virus made its way into South Korea via the North as the country reported an ASF case near the Amnok River in May last year to the World Organization for Animal Health.The institute also noted that the first cases in South Korea were reported in areas near the inter-Korean border.South Korea has continuously seen cases since the first was reported on October 2, 2019. Currently, the number of ASF cases in the nation stands at 604, with 24 new cases reported in the past eight days.