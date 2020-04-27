S. Korean Committee to Provide Face Masks to UN Korean War Veterans

Photo : KBS News

A committee on planning projects marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War says it will provide face masks to UN Korean War veterans.The committee said Thursday the project aims to express gratitude for the sacrifice and contribution these soldiers made.According to the committee, the 22 UN member states that fought in the Korean War are all suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that face masks are particularly needed by the elderly veterans, who are vulnerable to the virus.The committee will provide a total of one million masks. The first batch of 500-thousand will be provided to the U.S. where 90 percent of Korean War vets reside. The remainder will be distributed to the other 21 UN member states in line with the number of forces that fought in the war and number of COVID-19 cases.Some one-point-96 million soldiers from 22 UN member states fought in the Korean War. Of that total, some 37-thousand-900 died and 103-thousand were wounded. Currently, taking face masks out of the country is prohibited on principle, but exceptions are made for cases with humanitarian goals.