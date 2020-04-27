Culture Minister Shares S. Korea's COVID-19 Success Strategy with UN Tourism Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Park Yang-woo on Wednesday spoke on the phone with World Tourism Organization(UNWTO) Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili to discuss ways to expand international cooperation on COVID-19.The ministry said the call took place at the request of Pololikashvili, who has praised Seoul's handling of the pandemic.Park said South Korea's response followed the principles of openness, transparency and democracy. He said Korea has carried out thorough contact tracing, widespread testing and prompt isolation and treatment, adding that Seoul will continue to share its experience with the international community.Pololikashvili reportedly praised South Korea's successful response and encouraged the country to share its know-how.Park also invited the secretary general to the OECD's International Tourism Forum to be held in South Korea this November.