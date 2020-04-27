Gov't to Foster Digitalization in Korean New Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Korean government plans to put in motion what it calls the Korean New Deal, an initiative that focuses on fostering digitalization in order to create more jobs.Our Bae Joo-yon has more on the initiative.Report: The government on Thursday held an emergency meeting on economic issues chaired by Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and finalized the main outline of what is being called the Korean New Deal.[Sound bite: Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki (Korean)]“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about significant changes in economic and social structures around the world, including a contraction in both supply and demand and a surge in untact services and digitalization. In order to wisely overcome such significant changes and the current unprecedented crisis, preemptive responses are crucial.“The so-called Korean New Deal focuses on the digital-based creation of jobs and projects on speeding up economic innovation centered on accelerated digitalization of the economy and promoting untact services.”The envisioned deal focuses on projects in three main areas -- digital infrastructure such as AI, the untact services industry and digitalizing social overhead capital -- over the next two to three years.First Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said in a briefing that the government will seek to revitalize industry convergence and create jobs through innovation by actively investing in these projects and enhancing the related regulations.The government plans to announce details on how it will pursue this New Deal early next month.Meanwhile, during Thursday’s meeting, Hong also said the government will provide financial support to 930-thousand temporary workers hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak.The minister said the government plans to obtain the necessary funds by utilizing 940 billion won from reserve funds and securing additional funds from a third supplementary budget.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.