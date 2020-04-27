Tours to Panmunjeom Could Resume in June

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to resume tours to the truce village of Panmunjeom next month, after they were suspended last October as part of efforts to contain the spread of African swine fever in the inter-Korean border area.Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul told reporters on Thursday that he believes the tours will resume on a trial basis from June, starting with small groups. He said the ministry will set a date later this month after the Environment Ministry examines samples taken from wild boars.Meanwhile, Kim also pledged to swiftly pursue inter-Korean cooperation projects this year that have virtually come to a standstill due to COVID-19.He stated that President Moon Jae-in stressed the need to find realistic ways to pursue such projects at the present time instead of waiting for the right conditions to be met.Kim said the ministry is actively making plans and preparations to push forward various projects, adding that the most important task at hand is to build a system to jointly respond to infectious diseases.