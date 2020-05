Photo : YONHAP News

A leading South Korean daily says U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded South Korea pay one-point-three billion dollars annually to maintain American troops on the Korean Peninsula.The Dong-A Ilbo made the claim on Thursday, quoting sources familiar with the South Korea-U.S. negotiations on sharing defense costs. The paper noted that the amount is 49 percent higher than what South Korea paid last year.The report comes after South Korean negotiators said Trump rejected Seoul's offer to raise its contribution by at least 13 percent from the previous year.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha earlier mentioned that marking up South Korea’s share by 13 percent is the highest Seoul intends to go.