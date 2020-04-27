Menu Content

Write: 2020-05-07 14:46:54Update: 2020-05-07 15:44:24

S. Korea Eyes Gaming Industry as New Growth Engine

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has decided to focus on fostering the gaming industry as a new growth engine as it believes there will be a rapid transition into an online economy post-coronavirus.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on Thursday a new plan to develop the local gaming industry during a meeting led by Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun at the government complex in Sejong.

The plan includes easing regulations that have been criticized as obstacles for the growth of the industry, and establishing legal grounds to protect the rights of online game users.

The government aims to boost Korean game industry sales to 19-point-nine trillion won, related exports to eleven-point-five trillion won and jobs to 102-thousand by the year 2024. 

In 2018, the industry marked sales of 14-point-three trillion won, exports of seven-point-five trillion won and employed 85-thousand people.

Culture Minister Park Yang-woo said the government will actively support gaming so it can grow into a core industry that can lead the online economy and Fourth Industrial Revolution. The minister added that the government will continually communicate with gaming industry representatives, officials and experts at home and abroad to effectively implement the government's plan.
