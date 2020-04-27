Parliamentary Panel Approves Bill on Eradicating Digital Sex Crimes

Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary committee has passed a bill aimed at eradicating digital sex crimes such as the recent case involving the Telegram chat group "Nth room" that distributed sexually exploitative videos.The National Assembly's Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee held a plenary session on Thursday and revised and approved the Nth Room Prevention Act.The act calls for Internet operators to apply filtering technology in order to filter out digital sex crime content before circulation. They will also be punished if they fail to take immediate action against such content that has been posted.It will also become mandatory for online operators to designate an official in charge of preventing the distribution of illegally filmed videos.Regarding a point made by one lawmaker that most lewd materials are leaked via servers located overseas, Science Minister Choi Ki-young said talks on related global cooperation are underway at the OECD.