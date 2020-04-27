Korean Air to Resume Some Int'l Flights in June

Photo : KBS News

Korean Air will resume some flights to the Americas and Southeast Asia next month.The airline announced on its website Thursday that it will operate 32 out of its 110 international routes from June first, about 20 percent the normal level.The flagship carrier is currently servicing 13 international routes.Next month, flights will resume to Washington and Seattle in the U.S. and Vancouver and Toronto in Canada after a 50-day suspension.Also, flights to San Francisco, Atlanta and Chicago will increase to five times a week.For Europe, flights will resume to Amsterdam and Frankfurt and more will be added headed to Paris and London.Routes to Vietnam, Myanmar, Singapore and Malaysia will also reopen.A Korean Air official said the preemptive move is in preparation for an uptick in travel demand.