Education Ministry Virtually Acknowledges Right Not to Attend School, Recognizes Home Schooling

Photo : YONHAP News

The Education Ministry has decided to largely allow parents the option of home-schooling their children until South Korea's four-tier COVID-19 alert falls below the second-highest level.The alert status is currently at the highest level of "serious."The ministry on Thursday announced guidelines on school attendance that were decided through discussions with the education authorities of 17 cities and provinces.Under the guidelines, as long as the coronavirus alert remains at the highest or second highest level, home schooling will be recognized as an off-campus activity and thus acknowledged as school attendance.Following the ministry's decision to resume physical classes from May 13 starting with high school seniors, some parents and students are demanding that they be allowed to choose whether or not to attend school.The latest guidelines are viewed as the government accepting some of those demands.