NSC Discusses Measures to Rescue S. Korean Kidnapped off Gabon

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s National Security Council(NSC) has discussed measures to rescue a South Korean national who has been abducted by pirates with five others from two fishing boats off the coast of the Gabonese capital Libreville.The presidential office said that during an NSC standing committee meeting presided over by National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong on Thursday, the participants resolved to actively cooperate with the boats’ operators and related countries for swift and safe rescue.The South Korean Foreign Ministry revealed on Wednesday that two Senegal-flagged fishing vessels were attacked by unidentified pirates at around 4:40 a.m. Sunday, with six of the sailors--three Indonesians, one South Korean and two Senegalese nationals—taken on a speedboat.Meanwhile, the NSC standing committee also decided to actively cooperate with countries seeking to share Seoul’s experiences in containing the COVID-19 outbreak and to continue to join global efforts against the pandemic, including developing vaccines, treatments and diagnostic products.