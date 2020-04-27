Samsung Watchdog Committee Assesses Group Heir's Public Apology

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Group’s compliance committee positively assessed the public apology given by the group’s de-facto leader, Lee Jae-yong, over controversies surrounding the group's leadership succession and labor issues.In a statement issued on Thursday, the seven-member watchdog committee said it was meaningful that Lee himself delivered the apology and expressed his will to abide by laws.However, the committee pointed out that specific action plans should follow, such as management strategies that can realize the promises he made. It also urged Samsung to come up with practical measures to guarantee basic labor rights for its employees and to regain society's trust in the conglomerate.On Wednesday, the Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman bowed before the public, conceding that Samsung caused disappointment and concerns at times by not thoroughly abiding by laws and ethics.Lee also vowed not to cause any more controversy surrounding the group’s leadership succession, promising not to hand over managerial rights to his children.The 51-year-old scion also apologized over issues regarding labor-management conflicts involving the group, and pledged to renounce a longstanding no-labor union policy.