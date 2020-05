Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that South Korea has agreed to pay substantial money for the upkeep of American troops on the Korean Peninsula.During a meeting with Texas Governor Greg Abbott at the White House, Trump said South Korea has agreed to pay considerable money to the U.S., which he appreciates very much.Trump said the U.S. is spending a lot of money and if it's going to defend other countries, they should also respect the U.S. by making a contribution.Last week, Trump made similar remarks in an interview with Reuters, saying that South Korea wants to make a deal.However, Seoul's presidential office rejected the claim, saying the negotiation is still under way and nothing has been agreed upon yet.