'US Wants S. Korea to Shoulder Larger Share of Defense Costs'

Photo : YONHAP News

A Pentagon nominee said on Thursday that the U.S. is asking South Korea to shoulder a larger, more equitable share of the cost for the upkeep of American troops on the Korean Peninsula.James Anderson, the nominee for deputy under secretary of defense for policy, made the remark in a written testimony submitted to the Senate Armed Services Committee ahead of his confirmation hearing the same day.Anderson, who currently performs the under secretary duties, said the U.S. is asking South Korea to shoulder a larger, more equitable share of the burden of maintaining peace and security in an evolving strategic environment.Asked about a possible reduction of U.S. forces on the peninsula, the nominee said that if confirmed, he will continue to advocate for U.S. presence as he would anywhere to ensure that it aligns with the requirements of U.S. strategy and treaty obligations.Regarding North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile development, he said North Korea continues to make significant advancements in both its nuclear and missile programs, posing a real threat to the U.S. and its allies and partners.