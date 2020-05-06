Report: LG Chem Plant in India Starts Leaking Toxic Gas Again

Photo : YONHAP News

Toxic gas reportedly began leaking again from a LG Chem plant in southern India early on Friday, prompting a wider evacuation.The second leak comes less than a day after at least eleven people were reportedly killed and about a thousand hospitalized following a pre-dawn leak at the LG Polymers plant in the city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh state.Reuters quoted a local fire official as saying that people in a five-kilometer radius of the factory were being moved out, adding the situation is intense.Hours earlier, local officials reportedly said the leak had been contained after hundreds of people were sickened by toxic gas early on Thursday.The factory, operated by LG Polymers, a unit of South Korea's LG Chem, was in the process of reopening after a weeks-long lockdown imposed by Indian authorities to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.