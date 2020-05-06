N. Korean Leader Sends 'Verbal Message' to Xi on China's Success on COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly sent a "verbal message" to Chinese President Xi Jinping to congratulate him on Beijing's success in controlling the coronavirus.The North's official Korean Central News Agency reported on Friday that Kim sent the message to Xi in connection with the fact that China is achieving success in the fight against COVID-19.The report said that Kim congratulated Xi, highly appreciating that he is winning the war against the unprecedented epidemic while managing the situation strategically.The KCNA said Kim also wished Xi good health, expressing conviction that the Chinese party and people would win a final victory under the wise guidance of Xi Jinping.The report did not explain when and how the "verbal message" was delivered to the Chinese leader.The reported message comes after weeks of speculation about Kim's health.