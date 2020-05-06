Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Inter-Korea

N. Korea Calls S. Korean Military Drills 'Grave Provocation'

Write: 2020-05-08 09:46:19Update: 2020-05-08 09:52:44

N. Korea Calls S. Korean Military Drills 'Grave Provocation'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea lashed out at South Korea on Friday over recent military drills, calling them a "grave provocation" and violation of inter-Korean agreements aimed at reducing military tension. 

North Korea took issue with a joint military exercise in the Yellow Sea on Wednesday by South Korea's Air Force Air Combat Command and the Navy's Second Fleet. 

In a statement carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the spokesperson for the Ministry of the People's Armed Forces denounced the joint drill as "the height of the military confrontation."

The spokesperson added that the drill was carried out assuming there were "strange signs" and "provocation" from North Korea. 

The spokesperson said everything is now going back to before the inter-Korean summit meeting in 2018, adding the drill cannot be overlooked and should be met with a necessary reaction from the North.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >