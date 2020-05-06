Pompeo: US Has Confirmed N. Korean Leader is Alive

Photo : KBS News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that the U.S. believes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is alive after his reappearance in state media following weeks of rumors about his health.Pompeo was asked if the U.S. has confirmed whether Kim was alive or dead during a phone interview on the podcast "The Chris Stigall Show."The secretary responded that the U.S. has confirmed and thinks Kim is alive. He added that the country has been watching what took place there and all the while, President Donald Trump has told him to remain focused on the goal of North Korea's denuclearization.Pompeo said that the U.S. wants to do everything it can to convince the North Koreans, whoever's in charge, that their nuclear program was not in their best interest and that they need to denuclearize.He added that the U.S. will need to be able to verify the North's denuclearization and that's what matters for the American people's security. Pompeo continued that this has been the singular focus of President Trump on North Korea since he's taken office.