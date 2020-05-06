LG Chem Denies Reports of 2nd Toxic Gas Leak at India Plant

Photo : YONHAP News

LG Chem has denied a media report that toxic gas began leaking again from its plant in southern India where at least eleven people were killed and some one-thousand hospitalized on Thursday due to a chemical gas leak.The firm said Friday that there has been no additional leak at the LG Polymer plant in the city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh state. It added that it requested police order people to evacuate as a precaution out of fear that the temperature within the plant’s tanks could rise.The company added that it is currently pouring water into the tanks.The remarks come after Reuters quoted a local fire official as saying that people in a five-kilometer radius of the factory were being moved after toxic gas began leaking again from the plant, adding that the situation is intense.