US Official Confirms US Asked S. Korea to Pay $1.3 Bln for Shared Defense Costs

A senior U.S. official has reportedly confirmed that the United States asked South Korea to pay one-point-three billion dollars a year for the upkeep of American troops on the peninsula.The official in the Trump administration confirmed the amount to Yonhap News on Thursday, saying that the U.S. request was its "final offer" and "quite reasonable."The official reportedly said that compared to the original request of five billion dollars, the U.S. came down a lot, but the South Korean government did nothing.While the new figure marks a sharp drop, it still represents a significant increase for South Korea, which offered a 13-percent increase in its latest proposal.Earlier on Thursday, Seoul's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kim In-chul said the results of the defense cost-sharing talks should be a mutually acceptable agreement.He refused to comment on media reports that the U.S. offered a new proposal calling for raising Seoul's contribution to one-point-three billion dollars.