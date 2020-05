Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has decided to merge with its satellite entity Together Citizens' Party following the results of an online vote.DP spokesperson Heo Yun-jung told reporters on Friday that in the vote that ended earlier in the day, 84-point-one percent of party members who pay monthly party membership fees voted in favor of the merger.The vote was carried out for 24 hours from six a.m. Thursday with some 789-thousand members eligible to take part. Roughly 180-thousand voted, resulting in a turnout of 22-and-a-half percent.Heo said the party plans to adopt and finalize the merger by next Friday and report it to the National Election Commission.