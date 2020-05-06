S. Korea, Japan Continue Cooperation in Evacuation Flights

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan continue to work together on evacuating their nationals in foreign countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The Foreign Ministry said a Qatar Airways flight carrying 119 South Koreans from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania is set to arrive at Incheon International Airport on Friday after passing through Doha.The evacuation flight, which was organized by the South Korean Embassy in Tanzania, is also carrying 70 passengers from eight other countries, including Japan, Canada, Britain and China. These passengers are set to disembark at Doha to get to their final destinations.Previously, Japanese nationals boarded evacuation flights that South Korea provided to get their nationals out of Madagascar, Kenya and the Philippines, while South Korean nationals boarded such flights provided by Japan departing from Bengaluru and Sudan.