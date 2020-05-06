Health Authorities Go On Alert after COVID-19 Cluster in Seoul Area

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean health authorities are on alert after what appears to be a cluster of COVID-19 infections has emerged in the Seoul metropolitan area.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Friday reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 since midnight.Of those, 12 had visited clubs in Seoul’s Itaewon district that a confirmed case from the previous day had visited during South Korea’s recent extended holiday. Three are foreigners and one is military personnel.Health officials estimate the contact list of the clubs to be at least one-thousand-500, sparking concern that more cases will emerge.In addition to Friday’s 13 new cases, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters reported 12 cases through midnight the previous day. Of those, 11 were imported. No new deaths were reported.The outbreak related to the Itaewon clubs has led to calls within South Korea’s medical community for authorities to consider special quarantine measures for clubs and other entertainment establishments even as the country loosens social distancing elsewhere.