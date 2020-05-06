Cheongju City to Host S. Korea's New Radiation Accelerator

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's next-generation synchrotron radiation accelerator will be built in Cheongju City in North Chungcheong Province.The Ministry of Science and ICT announced on Friday that the Ochang area in the city has been selected as the host of the facility, beating out three other candidate cities.The ministry said Cheongju received higher points in diverse categories including the stability of the geological structure, convenient transportation and the geological proximity to research facilities.The science ministry plans to request the start of preliminary feasibility studies within this year and launch the one-trillion won project in 2022 at the latest.If the project proceeds smoothly, the facility will be completed in 2027, with operation set to begin in 2028.The Korea Basic Science Institute projected the new radiation accelerator, the third of its kind built in the country, will create six-point-seven trillion won in economic value and 137-thousand jobs.