S. Korea Rejects N. Korea's Criticism of Military Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Defense Ministry has rejected criticism from North Korea that Seoul's recent military exercises violated inter-Korean agreements aimed at reducing military tension.In a statement carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency on Friday, Pyongyang took issue with a joint military exercise held in the Yellow Sea two days prior by South Korea's Air Force Air Combat Command and the Navy's Second Fleet. Around 20 fighter jets, including the F-15K, KF-16, F-4E and FA-50, took part.A Defense Ministry official in Seoul said the drills were "regular" exercises held every year, adding the military carried out the "defensive" drills in the western waters to maintain its military readiness posture while "faithfully abiding" by the 2018 inter-Korean military accord.The accord, signed by the defense chiefs of the two Koreas on September 19, 2018, stipulates a series of peace-building and tension-reducing measures.North Korea lashed out at South Korea over the drills, calling them a "grave provocation" and a violation of the inter-Korean military accord.