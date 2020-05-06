UN: $150 Mln Needed for Humanitarian Aid, Support for N. Korea's Virus Response

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations reportedly said it needs about 150 million dollars, or some 180 billion won, for humanitarian aid for North Korea and the country's fight against the novel coronavirus.According to Radio Free Asia on Friday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs(OCHA) said in a recent report that nearly 40 million dollars is needed to support the communist country's response to COVID-19.Aside from the fund, the agency said an additional 107 million dollars is needed for humanitarian aid for the North, with the combined amount reaching 146-point-seven million dollars.In a video conference on Thursday, OCHA Under-Secretary-General Mark Lowcock reportedly dismissed concerns about possible appropriation by North Korea of humanitarian aid for its nuclear and missile programs, saying that the UN has a lot of experience.The OCHA report outlined coronavirus statistics for North Korea and other countries in need of global aid and marked that North Korea has not confirmed any cases of COVID-19.