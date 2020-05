Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition United Future Party has chosen Rep. Joo Ho-young as its new floor leader.A total of 59 of 84 UFP lawmakers-elect voted for Joo in an election held at the National Assembly on Friday.Joo defeated former ambassador to China, Kwon Young-se, who garnered 25 votes.Joo's running mate Rep. Lee Jong-bae was also elected as the main opposition's chief policy maker at the event.Earlier in April, Joo won his fourth parliamentary seat at Daegu's Suseong-A district.