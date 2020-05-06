Ex-Justice Minister Vows to Actively Fight in Court

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, who is on trial for various charges including bribery, vowed to keep fighting on Friday morning before appearing at the Seoul Central District Court.The trial comes after prosecutors indicted Cho earlier in January on charges of suspending a probe into a former vice mayor of Busan when he was serving as presidential secretary for civil affairs.Claiming prosecutors were making excessive allegations against him and his family, Cho promised to refute all of the charges.[Sound bite: former Justice Minister Cho Kuk]"Since I was nominated as Justice Minister, the prosecution carried out a fishing expedition and I was finally indicted. It was a painful time. But regardless, I apologize to the public. I am taking part in court procedures today. I will rebut allegations which the prosecution exaggerated and distorted one-by-one by facts and laws. It will take time, but I will fight tirelessly."Also in court on Friday were Baek Won-woo, former presidential secretary for civil affairs, and Park Hyeong-chul, former presidential secretary for anti-corruption, who are facing trial as Cho’s accomplices.