Moon: Success of Distancing in Daily Life Depends on School Quarantine

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Friday that it's not an overstatement to say the success of social distancing in everyday life depends on the success of quarantine efforts at schools.Moon made the remark as he met with parents, teachers and quarantine experts at a high school in Seoul, where he inspected preparations to reopen physical classrooms next week.In a press conference afterwards, he said thorough quarantine at schools will help alleviate parent concerns and ensure the rest of the academic schedule is successfully carried out.The president said parents are most worried about their children's health and education, and urged households and authorities to join forces and share wisdom in order to prevent coronavirus outbreak from occurring once students return to the classroom.Moon also thanked students and parents for following through with the unfamiliar online classes that have been taking place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Calling schools the front line of quarantine, the president stressed that all schools have been disinfected and a 90 billion won budget was being used to purchase masks, sanitizers and thermal imaging cameras.