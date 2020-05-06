KCDC: Visitors to Itaewon Clubs with COVID-19 Symptoms Should Get Tested

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities on Friday stressed the importance of testing after 15 new cases of COVID-19 were linked to a man from Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, who was diagnosed after he visited clubs and bars in the Seoul neighborhood of Itaewon.Officials are asking people who visited any of the nightlife establishments in the Itaewon area between midnight and 4 a.m. last Saturday -- and are exhibiting symptoms -- to get tested.King Club, Trunk and Queen are reportedly some of the venues the patient had visited that night.During a daily coronavirus briefing earlier in the day, Jeong Eun-kyeong, director-general of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, called on not only people who were at the cited clubs, but anyone who was in the vicinity around the same time to get tested if they show symptoms.Jeong reiterated that the COVID-19 outbreak is ongoing and asked citizens to abide by daily life quarantine guidelines. She described the latest cluster of infections as a wake-up call for vigilance.The KCDC chief also warned that group infections can happen at entertainment venues and any enclosed and crowded place that is poorly ventilated, including workplaces and religious and sports facilities.