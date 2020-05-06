Menu Content

Gov't Advises Entertainment Venues to Close for a Month

The South Korean government has issued an administrative order advising clubs and other entertainment establishments to refrain from opening for a month.

Health authorities handed down the order on Friday after a cluster of COVID-19 infections related to clubs in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood.

Following a virtual meeting with various agencies and authorities, Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health ministry official, told reporters that the order would go into effect from 8 p.m. Friday for the duration of one month. Other establishments are advised to follow the country's recently relaxed social distancing guidelines.

So far, 15 infections have been confirmed in the cluster in Itaewon, including the first patient.

Authorities believe the number may rise as the clubs were enclosed, crowded spaces and visitors were not wearing masks inside.
