Heat Wave Days to Increase Following Revised Criteria

Write: 2020-05-08 16:57:50Update: 2020-05-08 18:43:04

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of heat wave days in South Korea is expected to increase by about three-point-seven days this summer, following a change in standards on issuing heat wave alerts.

The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said on Friday that the criteria for heat alerts will be changed to apparent temperature, which reflects air temperature, and other factors like humidity and wind speed.

The KMA said the revised rule will be implemented on a trial basis from this year, after which the effects will be analyzed for formal application in 2021.

Until now, heat wave advisories or warnings were issued based on the highest daily temperature, but there has been criticism the current system fails to adequately reflect the actual impact on health.

Under the new criteria, an advisory will be issued when the highest daily sensible temperature is forecast to exceed 33 degrees Celsius for at least two days. It will be 35 degrees for a heat wave warning.

The weather agency will also issue alerts if sensible temperatures are forecast to rise sharply or damage is expected from prolonged bouts of extreme heat.
