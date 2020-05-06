Jared Diamond Says Japan Should Learn From S. Korea's COVID-19 Response

Photo : YONHAP News

Jared Diamond, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “Guns, Germs and Steel,” says Japan needs to learn from South Korea and other countries in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.Diamond, an anthropologist and professor at UCLA, assessed the Shinzo Abe administration's response to the pandemic in an interview with the Asahi Shimbun released on Friday.Referring to Abe’s alleged reluctance to follow South Korea’s example, the 82-year-old American scholar said if it is true, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would feel happy about it. He suggested that Abe's refusal to do so would not serve best the interests of Japan, but rather its regional rivals.Diamond also quoted a European proverb that says good advice, even from the devil, should be followed.He added that if not South Korea, Japan could learn from Vietnam, Australia or any other country that has successfully quarantined coronavirus infections, and attributed little sign of a slowdown in cases in Japan to weak government policies.Counting political leadership as a major factor in humanity’s fight against the coronavirus, Diamond assessed U.S. President Donald Trump as the worst example.