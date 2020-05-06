UFP Accuses Leading Sex Slavery Activist of Using Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition United Future Party(UFP) has criticized a leading advocate for South Korean victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery after one the victims stepped forward with accusations against her and the group she represents.UFP Spokesman Kim Sung-won said on Friday that if Lee Yong-soo’s claim is true, Yoon Mee-hyang used her and other victims’ pain purely for personal advancement.Yoon, a proportional lawmaker-elect from the ruling Democratic Party’s satellite Together Citizens’ Party, had long represented the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan before she stepped down from the post in March to run in the April general elections.On Thursday, Lee, a 92-year-old surviving victim and face of the council, held a press conference and called out the council for not spending any of the funds and contributions it raised over the last 30 years for the victims. She claimed that the council instead took advantage of her and other sexual slavery victims.Yoon denied the accusations and argued the victims, including Lee, have received donations.Meanwhile, the UFP also pointed to controversies surrounding several other lawmaker-elects from the DP and the Together Citizens’ Party, and accused the ruling camp of failing to field qualified candidates and disappointing the public.